Inside the Amun Temple Enclosure, there is a gate in the northern wall (on your left as you enter) near the Temple of Ptah. The gate, which is usually locked, leads to the Montu Temple Enclosure. Montu, the falcon-headed warrior god, was one of the original deities of Thebes and this temple was one of the original Middle Kingdom structures at Karnak. The ruins that survive were rebuilt by Amenhotep III and modified by others. The complex is very dilapidated.