In this cemetery, on the eastern flank of the Queen's Pyramids, you can still see the perfectly smooth limestone facing along the bases of some structures. The 4th-dynasty Tomb of Meresankh III, after 25 years of closure, has been reopened to help boost tourism. The bas-reliefs of daily life inside – scenes depict farming and craftspeople as well as Meresankh's family – provide a colourful contrast with the stark, unadorned interiors of the Pyramids.

Just to the south, the Tomb of Seshemnufer IV is almost always open. Just inside the columned entrance, carved deer adorn the walls of the entrance room and there's a burial chamber you can climb down into.