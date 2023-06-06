Giza

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Technically all of Cairo on the west bank of the Nile is Giza, though the name is inextricably linked with the Pyramids, 9km from the river, on the edge of the desert. Truly time-strapped sightseers could conceivably stay out here and bypass Cairo entirely, but that’s missing a lot of the fun. More realistically, you’ll probably come out here on a day outing. Sharia Al Haram (Pyramids Rd) leads straight to the site and the village of Nazlet As Samaan at its base and south of Pyramids Rd.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pyramids of Giza during sunset.

    Pyramids of Giza

    Giza

    The last remaining wonder of the ancient world; for nearly 4000 years, the extraordinary shape, impeccable geometry and sheer bulk of the Giza Pyramids…

  • Pyramids in Giza ancient, antiquities, archeology, architecture, building, cairo, cheops, chephren, civilization, culture, desert, egypt, egyptian, exterior, giza, heritage, khafre, khufu, landmark, landscape, menkaure, monument, mykerinos, nobody, old, outdoors, panoramic, pyramid, scenic, site, sky, stone, tourism, traditional, travel, unesco, vibrant, vintage, world

    Great Pyramid of Khufu

    Giza

    The oldest pyramid in Giza and the largest in Egypt, Khufu’s Great Pyramid stood 146m high when it was completed around 2570 BC. After 46 windy centuries,…

  • Great Sphinx of Giza, a limestone statue of a mythical creature with a lion's body and a human head), Giza Plateau, West Bank of the Nile, Giza, Egypt africa, african, ancient, antique, antiquities, arab, arabia, arabian, archeology, architecture, building, cairo, cheops, city, civilization, country, culture, damaged, desert, destination, egypt, egyptian, egyptology, famous, giza, head, historic, history, khafre, landmark, monument, mystery, pharaoh, profile, pyramid, rock, sand, scene, seven, sky, sphinx, sphynx, stone, tomb, tourism, tourist, unesco, wonder, world, yellow

    Sphinx

    Giza

    Known in Arabic as Abu Al Hol (Father of Terror), this sculpture of a man with the haunches of a lion was dubbed the Sphinx by the ancient Greeks because…

  • Camels and horse-drawn carriages next to Khafre's pyramid in Giza.

    Pyramid of Khafre

    Giza

    Khafre, the second pyramid, seems larger than that of Khafre's father, Khufu. At just 136m high, it’s not, but it stands on higher ground and its peak is…

  • The Pyramid of Menkaure, the smallest of the three pyramids of Giza in Giza Plateau in Cairo, Egypt.

    Pyramid of Menkaure

    Giza

    At 62m (originally 66.5m), this pyramid is the smallest of the trio, only about one-tenth the bulk of the Great Pyramid. The pharaoh Menkaure died before…

  • Cheops Boat Museum

    Cheops Boat Museum

    Giza

    Immediately south of the Great Pyramid is this fascinating museum with exactly one object on display: one of Cheops' five solar barques (boats), buried…

  • Wissa Wassef Art Centre

    Wissa Wassef Art Centre

    Giza

    The artisans of the Wissa Wassef Art Centre, who work in open studios, are known for their distinctive tapestries depicting rural scenes. Crude imitations…

  • Khafre’s Valley Temple

    Khafre’s Valley Temple

    Giza

    You approach the Sphinx through this temple that once sat at the edge of a small artificial lake, connected to the Nile by a canal – it was in this way…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Giza

Pyramids of Giza during sunset.

Archaeology

Getting to know the Pyramids of Giza

Nov 26, 2020 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Giza with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.