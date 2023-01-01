Ramses Train Station

Cairo’s main train station, built in its current style in 1892, is an attractive marriage of Islamic style and industrial-age engineering – at least on the outside. Its interior was redone with gaudy Dubai-mall aesthetics in a massive refit completed in 2014. At its eastern end is the quirky Egyptian Railways Museum, heaven for railway-geeks and model-building hobbyists, which traces the history of transportation in Egypt from the Pharaonic era to the modern age through models, replicas, documents and old photos.

The prize of the collection is the original railway carriage built for Empress Eugénie for the opening of the Suez Canal.