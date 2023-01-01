Egyptian Railways Museum

Located at the eastern end of Ramses Station, this newly renovated museum is heaven for railway geeks and model-building hobbyists. While the prize of the collection is undoubtedly the locomotive built for Empress Eugénie on the occasion of the opening of the Suez Canal, the museum as a whole traces the history of transportation in Egypt from the Pharaonic era to the modern-age, utilising for the most part, a series of models, replicas, documents and old photos.

There's also a small library here dedicated to titles on the history and statistics of Egyptian railways.