The quirky but flyblown Police Museum is located within the Citadel's old prison building. Inside are displays of famous political assassinations, complete in some cases with the murder weapon. It's worth a quick peek, though the main interest here is the neighbouring grand terrace with superb views all the way to the Pyramids at Giza.

Immediately below, in the Citadel’s Lower Enclosure (closed to the public), is the narrow passageway leading from Bab Al Azab, which was the site of the infamous massacre of the Mamluks.