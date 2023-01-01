Perception Mural

Created by French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed, this mammoth mural of swirling Arabic calligraphy covers 50 buildings in Manshiyet Nasr and quotes St Athanasius: 'Anyone who wants to see the sunlight clearly, needs to wipe his eyes first'. It is, eL Seed has said, both a tribute to the community of Manshiyet Nasr and a reminder to those who perceive the district, and people themselves, as dirty, of the vital work this community do clearing the Cairo streets of rubbish.

The mural can only be seen in full from one viewpoint (behind a block of buildings, up a staircase and an easy scramble over a wall onto a ledge) just a short walk from the Church of St Simeon the Tanner. The viewpoint is difficult to find by yourself. Manshiyet Nasr guide Maged (012-2464-1223) speaks good English and offers tours of the Church of St Simeon the Tanner which, on request, can also take in the viewpoint.