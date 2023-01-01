National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation

This megalithic new building, sitting behind a massive white-stone plaza, is intending to walk visitors through the vast breadth of Egyptian civilisation. It was only partially open when we visited, with construction ongoing on the huge outdoor terrace area that runs down to the shore of Ayn As Sirah Lake and has views across to the Citadel. Only one gallery was open, exhibiting a small display of some beautiful textiles, ceramics and jewellery.

Do check the website to see if it's fully open when you're in town as, when finished, the planned galleries here will hopefully help throw light on the wealth of culture Egypt has amassed through the ages and its importance in world history.