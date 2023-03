At the corner past Abu Sarga, the Church of St Barbara is dedicated to a martyr who was beaten to death by her father for trying to convert him to Christianity. Her supposed relics rest in a small chapel left of the altar, along with a few other saints’ remains. The church houses some rare icons of St Barbara, the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ. Beyond the church an iron gate leads to the peaceful (if somewhat litter-strewn) Coptic cemetery.