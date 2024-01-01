Groppi’s

Cairo

Groppi’s high point was more than 50 years ago when it was one of the most celebrated patisseries this side of the Mediterranean. It has unfortunately been closed for renovation since 2016, with 2018 set for reopening. If it does reopen while you're in town, although the tearoom offerings are poor, the setting is serious hardcore nostalgia buff heaven.

