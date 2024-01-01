Centro Visitantes

Central Highlands

Inside the park, 9km from Control Caspi, this small interpretation center has a few display boards explaining the natural history of the area. Take a minute to have a tea in the cafe (mains $3 to $3.50) or peruse the crafts shop. There's a small botanic garden and an 800m trail through the páramo (grassland).

1. Parque Nacional Cotopaxi

0.76 MILES

The centerpiece of Ecuador's most popular national park is the snowcapped and downright picture-perfect Volcán Cotopaxi. At 5897m, it's Ecuador's second…

2. Pucará del Salitre

8.5 MILES

On the road to the Río Pita, this Inca fort was built around the end of the 15th century. There are several stone walls and a semi-restored circular…

3. Refugio de Vida Silvestre Pasochoa

16.41 MILES

This small but beautiful wildlife reserve stands on the northern flanks of the extinct Pasochoa volcano, at elevations between 2900m and 4200m. It has one…

4. Thursday Morning Market

17.9 MILES

The Thursday morning market in Saquisilí is one of the best in the central highlands. It’s a mostly authentic and fascinating place to observe the array…

5. Church of La Merced

21.37 MILES

At the Church of Mercy you'll find an image of the Virgen de las Mercedes, the protector of Latacunga, who is celebrated during the Fiesta de la Mama…

6. Mirador de la Virgen del Calvario

21.4 MILES

On a clear day, this lookout east of town offers views of several distant volcanic peaks. Follow Maldonado up the stairs, go left on Oriente and follow it…

7. Casa de los Marqueses de Miraflores

21.42 MILES

Take a break in this archaeological and religious museum housed in a colonial-era mansion. It has good background on the Mama Negra festivals. The museum…

8. Mercado Cerrado

21.59 MILES

Latacunga’s large markets are quite utilitarian, but that’s what makes them interesting. The food stalls on the second floor of the Mercado Cerrado …