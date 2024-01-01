Inside the park, 9km from Control Caspi, this small interpretation center has a few display boards explaining the natural history of the area. Take a minute to have a tea in the cafe (mains $3 to $3.50) or peruse the crafts shop. There's a small botanic garden and an 800m trail through the páramo (grassland).
Centro Visitantes
Central Highlands
