Get an up-close view of Andean condors, as well as eagles, owls, falcons and hawks, at this Dutch-owned foundation, which rehabilitates these and other birds of prey. Don’t miss the free flight demonstrations at 11:30am and 3:30pm. Primarily Spanish spoken. The center is perched on the steep hillside of Pucara Alto, 5km from town. You can hit El Lechero and this on the same walk uphill.