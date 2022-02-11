Otavalo

Overview

Otavalo's market is legendary, but it shouldn't be the only reason you come to this charming Andean minicity. The buzzing little burg, whose sidewalks are embossed in red, yellow and blue (the colors of the national flag), is a perfect jumping-off point for regional hikes (Cotacachi, Peguche) or train trips (Ibarra, Salinas), and has enough interesting restaurants and cafes to sate your taste buds for a few days. Two days a week the cemetery springs to life as residents honor their dead with vibrant flowers and hearty meals. There's a brewpub in town and a few fun weekend bars too. And, oh yes, that market.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bald eagle on a handler's arm at the Otavalo Condor Park.

    Parque Cóndor

    Otavalo

    Get an up-close view of Andean condors, as well as eagles, owls, falcons and hawks, at this Dutch-owned foundation, which rehabilitates these and other…

  • Crafts Market

    Crafts Market

    Otavalo

    Plaza de Ponchos, the nucleus of the crafts market, is filled every day with vendors selling woolen goods, such as rugs, tapestries, blankets, ponchos,…

  • El Lechero

    El Lechero

    Otavalo

    While this tree outside Otavalo is famous for its magical healing powers, it's much more reliable as a great picnic spot, romantic or otherwise, and for…

  • Cementerio

    Cementerio

    Otavalo

    Each Monday and Thursday morning, groups of Otavaleños summit the Calle de las Almas (Street of Souls) to this hillside cemetery, sharing meals, songs,…

  • Daily Market

    Daily Market

    Otavalo

    Next to the Animal Market, this large, covered complex just west of the Panamericana houses the vendors who previously plied their trade in a messy…

