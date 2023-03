Next to the Animal Market, this large, covered complex just west of the Panamericana houses the vendors who previously plied their trade in a messy overflow on the city's streets (around Montalvo and Jaramillo). Everything from exotic highland fruits and baggies of ground spices to mops and weaving tools is sold here, and on Saturdays it explodes with even more raw foods. It also features a food court where you can chow down with locals.