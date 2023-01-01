While this tree outside Otavalo is famous for its magical healing powers, it's much more reliable as a great picnic spot, romantic or otherwise, and for fresh air and great views of town. It’s a steep 4km walk or a $4 taxi ride; ask the driver to wait if you don’t want to walk back.

To get there by foot take Piedrahita out of town going south (uphill). Look for arrows painted along the way. Hike some unpaved switchbacks and go past a fragrant eucalyptus grove to the crest of a hill where you’ll see a sign for a restaurant, and up above it, a lone, stubby tree. You can continue straight here for another 1km to get to Parque Cóndor.