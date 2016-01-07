Welcome to Otavalo
Otavalo Marketplace with Optional Lunch
Depart from Quito through the Pan-American North Highway until arriving to Cayambe, where the passengers will have the opportunity to taste the delicious “Bizcochos de Cayambe”, a type of cracker or bread baked in a clay oven (greatly paired with local cheese or caramel sauce). Afterwards, we will make a brief stop at “Miralago”, to admire a wonderful view of Lago San Pablo, amazing views. The tour then continues to Otavalo where Otavaleños (natives) set up a market in which a bartering manner of shopping is taken place. The market hosts a variety of different handcrafted items. Passengers may choose between staying longer in Otavalo or go to visit to the leather shops at Cotacachi. On the way to Cotacachi, we will visit a traditional workshop of Andean instruments "Ñanda Mañachi" located in Peguche. In Cotacachi you have enough time to visit the village, the shops of leather goods and free time for lunch. Return to Quito picking up passengers in Otavalo.
Otavalo Market, Cuicocha Lagoon, Peguche Waterfall from Quito
Visit the main attractions of Imbabura with during this full day tour that will last approximately 10-hours.Crossing the Valley of Guayllabamba we'll reach the Solar Clock Quitsato, by passing the Equator Line. After visit the San Pablo Lake viewpoint, after arrive at Otavalo market – the largest indigenous market in South America – great place for shopping. Then we will go to the Peguche Waterfall – beautiful ritual and spiritual place where the inhabitants on the eve of Inti Raymi go to the waterfall for a sacred bath. The adventure continues towards Cuicocha in Cotacachi-Cayapas Reserve (Cuicocha is not visit on holidays).The tour concludes when we return to Quito.
Otavalo Market and Laguna Cuicocha Full-Day Tour
The tour begins with a scenic drive north of Quito through the Sierra highlands. The first stop will be at Mitad del Mundo before continuing on to Cayambe, where you can taste and learn about the town´s famous local biscuits, "bizcochos". From that point you'll continue to the wonderful Peguche waterfalls, which is a historical place because it was used as special baths before the Inty Raimy (Sun Festival) parties. Explore the famous market of Otavalo, where you´ll have the option to purchase local handicrafts. The main market day in Otavalo is Saturday, however, this tour can operate on Tuesdays. Your professional guide will provide an explanation on the indigenous people of this area, such as the Quitu, Cara and other pre-Inca groups, and some information on the city. Afterward, you’ll have lunch, then go to the beautiful Laguna Cuicocha, which is located in a volcano crater and contains two green islands. An optional sail is available for US$2. Just before going back to Quito, pass through the viewpoint of Lago San Pablo to finish a perfect day. There will be an optional visit to a wood shop where musical instruments are made, depending on your wishes and the time spent in the market.
Full-Day Trip to Otavalo and Its Surroundings
You will be picked up from your hotel in Quito before heading towards Imbabura known as "The Province of the Lakes". The highway offers a lovely view passing through Calderón and Guayllabamba valleys. There will be a short stop here to get to know more about the local culture. Passing through Cayambe you can see the amazing snow-capped volcano (5,790m.), the world's highest point crossed by the Equator Line. This small town is also famous for its salt biscuits with "leaf cheese" and "manjar". You can make a stop here to try this delicacy, before continuing to the Imbabura province, named after the Imbabura Volcano. Here you we head to the largest lake in Ecuador, the San Pablo. Afterwards you will enter Otavalo City that holds an Indian Market every day, the biggest are on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This market is an ancient tradition and cultural exchange site among the Otavalo community. Furthermore, you will visit the peaceful Cotacachi Village, famous for its leather, and meet the local craftsmen. Finally, after a visit to the charming Cuicocha Crater Lake you will head back to Quito in the late afternoon.
Otavalo, Cuicocha Lake and Cayambe Shared Day Tour
You will meet your guide at a central location at 6:45am in La Mariscal for your shared day-tour to Otavalo, Cuicocha Lake and Cayambegives. You will enjoy a full Andes experience with local kitchen, local handicrafts and an opportunity to explore the amazing nature that the Andes has to offer. You will be transported in a comfortable, air-conditioned tour bus with a maximum of 15 people with an excellent English-speaking guide who will be with you the whole day.
Otavalo Day Trip from Quito: Craft Market and Parq
Meet your guide at a central meeting point in Quito, and begin the 2-hour drive through the highlands of Imbabura province in northern Ecuador. Learn about its capital, Otavalo, and the resident Otavaleños, a prosperous indigenous group. You’ll make stops at a number of sites just outside of Otavalo before concluding your experience at the town's sprawling handicraft market.Stretch your legs at San Pablo Lake (Lago San Pablo), which sits at the base of the dormant Imbabura Volcano at an elevation of 8,000 feet (2,438 meters). While you take in your surroundings of the Andes mountains and lush green valleys, hear about the wildlife and developing tourism in this area.Next, visit Parque Condor, a Dutch-owned sanctuary that rehabilitates birds of prey like Andean condors, eagles, owls, falcons and hawks. Follow your guide along a nature trail, and catch sight of some of these birds before heading to the amphitheater for a flight demonstration. Watch rangers work with hawks and falcons as the birds soar, plummet and find prey.Make your next stop in Otavalo at its indigenous craft market, centered around Plaza de Ponchos and extending for several blocks in each direction. See locals dressed in traditional clothing, and listen to Andean pipe music in the background as you browse the displays of handmade jewelry, rugs, bags, ornaments and textiles.Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant specializing in a modern take on traditional Andean fare, and then enjoy an introduction to the art of ancient weaving, traditional clothing and herbal medicines. You'll be guided by a native host who will share with you the legacy and importance of these traditions. After a day filled with rich and natural wonders, board your transport and relax on the drive back to Quito.