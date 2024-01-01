Located in the neoclassical former municipal palace, several small galleries present the ethnohistory of the region, from 8500 BC through colonial and republican periods. It's worth visiting for the indigenous religious festival costumes and photos. Next door to the Land of the Sun hotel.
Museo de las Culturas
Northern Highlands
