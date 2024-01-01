Museo de las Culturas

Northern Highlands

Located in the neoclassical former municipal palace, several small galleries present the ethnohistory of the region, from 8500 BC through colonial and republican periods. It's worth visiting for the indigenous religious festival costumes and photos. Next door to the Land of the Sun hotel.

  • Bald eagle on a handler's arm at the Otavalo Condor Park.

    Parque Cóndor

    5.03 MILES

    Get an up-close view of Andean condors, as well as eagles, owls, falcons and hawks, at this Dutch-owned foundation, which rehabilitates these and other…

  • Crafts Market

    Crafts Market

    4.84 MILES

    Plaza de Ponchos, the nucleus of the crafts market, is filled every day with vendors selling woolen goods, such as rugs, tapestries, blankets, ponchos,…

  • Reserva Ecológica Cotacachi-Cayapas

    Reserva Ecológica Cotacachi-Cayapas

    7.11 MILES

    This 204,420-hectare reserve is by far the largest protected area of Ecuador’s western Andean habitats. Altitude ranges from about 200m above sea level…

  • Mitad Del Mundo (Middle of the World) Monument near Quito, Ecuador.; Shutterstock ID 138504449; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Mitad del Mundo

    24.61 MILES

    At the center of the Mitad del Mundo stands the centerpiece of the park: a 30m-high, stone trapezoidal monument topped by a brass globe containing a…

  • Laguna de Cuicocha

    Laguna de Cuicocha

    5.3 MILES

    Head 18km west from Cotacachi and you’ll come upon this eerily still, dark lagoon cradled in a collapsed volcanic crater at 3100m. Some 3km wide and 200m…

  • Tahuantinsuyo Weaving Workshop

    Tahuantinsuyo Weaving Workshop

    5.23 MILES

    Jose Rafael Maldonado, Miguel Andrango's son-in-law, now runs the day-to-day operations of this internationally famous weaving family business, in its…

  • El Lechero

    El Lechero

    5.01 MILES

    While this tree outside Otavalo is famous for its magical healing powers, it's much more reliable as a great picnic spot, romantic or otherwise, and for…

  • Cascadas de Peguche

    Cascadas de Peguche

    4.91 MILES

    Most visitors head out this way to see the Cascadas de Peguche, a series of falls sacred to locals – visitors are still welcome, however, during Inti…

