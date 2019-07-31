Con Dao Islands

Sunrise at ConDao Island

Overview

Isolated from the mainland, the Con Dao islands are one of Vietnam's star attractions. Long the preserve of political prisoners and undesirables, they now turn heads thanks to their striking natural beauty. Con Son, the largest of this chain of 15 islands and islets, is ringed with lovely beaches, coral reefs and scenic bays, and remains partially covered in tropical forests. In addition to hiking, diving and exploring deserted coastal roads there are excellent wildlife-watching opportunities, such as the black giant squirrel and endemic bow-fingered gecko.

  • Bay Canh

    Bay Canh

    Con Dao Islands

    Perhaps the best all-round island to visit is Bay Canh, to the east of Con Son Island, which has lovely beaches, old-growth forest, mangroves, coral reefs…

  • Bai Dram Trau

    Bai Dram Trau

    Con Dao Islands

    Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…

  • Infamous 'Tiger cages' in Con Dao Prison on Con Son Island.

    Tiger Cages

    Con Dao Islands

    The notorious cells dubbed 'tiger cages' were built in 1940 by the French to incarcerate nearly 2000 political prisoners; the USA continued using them in…

  • Phu Hai historical prison, Con Dao island, Vietnam.

    Phu Hai Prison

    Con Dao Islands

    The largest of the 11 jails on the island, this prison dates from 1862. Thousands of prisoners were held here, with up to 200 prisoners crammed into each…

  • Section of Hang Duong Cemetery for Unknown Soldiers, Con Dao, Vietnam.

    Hang Duong Cemetery

    Con Dao Islands

    Some 20,000 Vietnamese prisoners died on Con Son and 1994 of their graves can be seen at the peaceful Hang Duong Cemetery, located at the northeastern…

  • Bai Dat Doc

    Bai Dat Doc

    Con Dao Islands

    This simply beautiful cove consists of a kilometre-long crescent of pale sand, fringed by wooded hills. The beach's profile is gently shelving and there's…

  • Phu Binh Camp

    Phu Binh Camp

    Con Dao Islands

    On the northeastern edge of town, this prison was built in 1971 by the Americans, and had 384 chambers. The cells had corrugated-iron roofs, and were…

  • Revolutionary Museum

    Revolutionary Museum

    Con Dao Islands

    Located in the former French commandant's residence, this museum has exhibits on Vietnamese resistance against the French, communist opposition to the…

Vietnamese fishing boats on a tropical Con Dao Island. View from the pier in the direction of a beach with white sand.

Beaches

Exploring Vietnam's remote Con Dao Islands

Jun 29, 2016 • 4 min read

