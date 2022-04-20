St John

Trunk Bay

Two-thirds of St John is a protected national park, with gnarled trees and spiky cacti spilling over its edges. There are no airports or cruise-ship docks, and the usual Caribbean resorts are few and far between. It's blissfully low-key compared to its island neighbors.

  • Checking out the underwater wildlife in Leinster Bay on Cruz Bay.

    Leinster Bay

    St John

    This bay adjoins the Annaberg mill ruins. Park in the plantation’s lot and follow the trail along the water for 25 minutes. Some of St John’s best…

  • Annaberg Sugar Mill Ruins

    Annaberg Sugar Mill Ruins

    St John

    Part of the national park, this site near Leinster Bay is home to the most intact sugar-plantation ruins in the Virgin Islands. A 30-minute self-directed…

  • Francis Bay

    Francis Bay

    St John

    Francis Bay is home to one of the most serene stretches of sand on St John, with calm waters and fewer tourists than at any other beach of its size. It's…

  • Trunk Bay

    Virgin Islands National Park

    St John

    VI National Park covers two-thirds of St John, plus 5650 acres underwater. It’s a tremendous resource, offering miles of shoreline, pristine reefs and 26…

  • Cinnamon Bay on Island of St John in US Virgin Islands

    Cinnamon Bay

    St John

    Mile-long Cinnamon Bay is St John’s biggest beach and arguably its best. At research time, however, it was a sad sight: Cinnamon's archaeological museum,…

  • Maho Bay, St. John - beautiful beach in the Caribbean

    Maho Bay

    St John

    The water here is shallow and less choppy than elsewhere (good for snorkeling and kids), and it’s a good bet you’ll see green sea turtles in the early…

  • Peace Hill

    Peace Hill

    St John

    Look for the Peace Hill sign as you drive between Hawksnest and Jumbie Bays. Pull into the small parking lot, and if you’re willing to walk 0.1 miles you…

  • Salt Pond Bay

    Salt Pond Bay

    St John

    Salt Pond Bay provides decent snorkeling in calm water. Keep an eye out for turtles. Two dandy trails take off from the beach's southern end: the Ram Head…

