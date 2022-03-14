Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

Overview

Chaotic, splitting-at-the-seams Serekunda is the nation's largest urban centre, and appears to consist of one big, bustling market. The nearby Atlantic Coast resorts of Bakau, Fajara, Kotu Strand and Kololi are where the sun'n'sea tourists flock. This is a great place to spend long days on the beach and late nights on the dance floor.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bijilo Forest Park

    Bijilo Forest Park

    Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

    This small 51-hectare reserve makes for a lovely escape. A series of well-maintained walking trails (ranging from 900m to 1400m) takes you through lush…

  • Kachikally Crocodile Pool

    Kachikally Crocodile Pool

    Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

    One of The Gambia's most popular tourist attractions is a sacred site for locals. As crocodiles represent the power of fertility in Gambia, women who…

  • Botanic Gardens

    Botanic Gardens

    Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

    Bakau's botanic gardens were established in 1924 and offer shade, peace and good bird-spotting chances. It's a small space – just 1.5 hectares.

  • Sakura Arts Studio

    Sakura Arts Studio

    Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

    Art lovers should visit Njogu Touray's Sakura Arts Studio for a private viewing of the acclaimed painter's colourful works.

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

    A useful landmark on Karaiba Ave, this is the main mosque in the city.

