Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chaotic, splitting-at-the-seams Serekunda is the nation's largest urban centre, and appears to consist of one big, bustling market. The nearby Atlantic Coast resorts of Bakau, Fajara, Kotu Strand and Kololi are where the sun'n'sea tourists flock. This is a great place to spend long days on the beach and late nights on the dance floor.
Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts
This small 51-hectare reserve makes for a lovely escape. A series of well-maintained walking trails (ranging from 900m to 1400m) takes you through lush…
Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts
One of The Gambia's most popular tourist attractions is a sacred site for locals. As crocodiles represent the power of fertility in Gambia, women who…
Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts
Bakau's botanic gardens were established in 1924 and offer shade, peace and good bird-spotting chances. It's a small space – just 1.5 hectares.
Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts
Art lovers should visit Njogu Touray's Sakura Arts Studio for a private viewing of the acclaimed painter's colourful works.
Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts
A useful landmark on Karaiba Ave, this is the main mosque in the city.