Mae Sot

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Waterfall at Pha Charoen National Park, Mae Sot, Tak, Thailand

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Despite its remote location and relatively small size, Mae Sot (แม่สอด) is among the most culturally diverse cities in Thailand. Walking down the town's streets you’ll see a fascinating ethnic mixture of Burmese men in their longyi (sarongs), Hmong and Karen women in traditional hill-tribe dress, bearded Muslims, Thai army rangers and foreign NGO workers. Burmese and Karen are spoken as much as Thai, shop signs along the streets are in Thai, Burmese and Chinese, and much of the temple architecture is Burmese. Mae Sot has also become the most important jade and gem centre along the border, with much of the trade controlled by Chinese and Muslim immigrants from Myanmar.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Border Market

    Border Market

    Mae Sot

    Alongside Mae Nam Moei on the Thai side of the border is an expansive market that sells a mixture of workaday goods from Myanmar, black-market clothes,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Mae Sot with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.