Alongside Mae Nam Moei on the Thai side of the border is an expansive market that sells a mixture of workaday goods from Myanmar, black-market clothes, cheap Chinese electronics and food, among other things. It’s located 5km west of Mae Sot; catch one of the sŏrng·tăa·ou (20B, frequent from 6am to 6pm) bound for the border from a spot on Th Chid Lom.
Border Market
Mae Sot
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.47 MILES
Nam Tok Thararak, 26km southeast of Mae Sot, streams beside a picturesque chedi and over limestone cliffs and calcified rocks with a rough texture that…
0.61 MILES
Within walking distance of the Friendship Bridge, Shwe Muay Wan Paya is Myawaddy's most important temple, a traditional bell-shaped stupa gilded with…
20.31 MILES
Located 41km southeast of Mae Sot, this impressive waterfall with 97 limestone tiers is located in the national park of the same name. It gushes down all…
0.96 MILES
Myikyaungon Paya is a noted Buddhist temple, called Wat Don Jarakhe in Thai, and named for its gaudy, crocodile-shaped sanctuary. The temple is an easy…
3.4 MILES
A Buddhist temple in Mae Sot.
3.68 MILES
A Buddhist temple in Mae Sot.
3.81 MILES
Mae Sot's principal mosque.
