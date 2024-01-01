Border Market

Mae Sot

Alongside Mae Nam Moei on the Thai side of the border is an expansive market that sells a mixture of workaday goods from Myanmar, black-market clothes, cheap Chinese electronics and food, among other things. It’s located 5km west of Mae Sot; catch one of the sŏrng·tăa·ou (20B, frequent from 6am to 6pm) bound for the border from a spot on Th Chid Lom.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nam Tok Thararak

    Nam Tok Thararak

    14.47 MILES

    Nam Tok Thararak, 26km southeast of Mae Sot, streams beside a picturesque chedi and over limestone cliffs and calcified rocks with a rough texture that…

  • Shwe Muay Wan Paya

    Shwe Muay Wan Paya

    0.61 MILES

    Within walking distance of the Friendship Bridge, Shwe Muay Wan Paya is Myawaddy's most important temple, a traditional bell-shaped stupa gilded with…

  • Nam Tok Pha Charoen

    Nam Tok Pha Charoen

    20.31 MILES

    Located 41km southeast of Mae Sot, this impressive waterfall with 97 limestone tiers is located in the national park of the same name. It gushes down all…

  • Myikyaungon Paya

    Myikyaungon Paya

    0.96 MILES

    Myikyaungon Paya is a noted Buddhist temple, called Wat Don Jarakhe in Thai, and named for its gaudy, crocodile-shaped sanctuary. The temple is an easy…

