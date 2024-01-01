Border Market

Alongside Mae Nam Moei on the Thai side of the border is an expansive market that sells a mixture of workaday goods from Myanmar, black-market clothes, cheap Chinese electronics and food, among other things. It’s located 5km west of Mae Sot; catch one of the sŏrng·tăa·ou (20B, frequent from 6am to 6pm) bound for the border from a spot on Th Chid Lom.