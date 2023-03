Nam Tok Thararak, 26km southeast of Mae Sot, streams beside a picturesque chedi and over limestone cliffs and calcified rocks with a rough texture that makes climbing the falls easy. It’s been made into a park of sorts, with benches right in the stream at the base of the falls for cooling off. On weekends food vendors set up here. The turn-off isn’t clear; look for the sign indicating Chedi Kho.