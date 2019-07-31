Shop
Mention the archipelago to Stockholmers and prepare for gushing, well-earned adulation. Buffering the city from the open Baltic Sea, its seemingly endless sweep of rocky isles are a wonderland of deep forests, fields of wildflowers, red wooden cottages and bobbing yachts.
At this fortress-turned-museum you can check out the officers’ mess, kitchen, sleeping quarters and tunnels, plus two impressive 15.2cm cannons (they’re…
The most unusual of Utö's sights is the remains of Sweden’s oldest iron mine, which opened in 1150 and closed in 1879. The three pits are now flooded –…
Fans of military history can tour this formerly top-secret Cold War–era base, complete with cannons aimed at sea and underground living space for 340 men…
