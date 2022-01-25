Shop
Everything you've ever dreamed a pueblo blanco (white town) could be miraculously materialises in Arcos de la Frontera (33km east of Jerez): a thrilling strategic clifftop location, a swanky parador, a volatile frontier history and a soporific old town full of mystery, with whitewashed arches soaring above a web of slender, twisting alleys. The odd tour bus and foreign-owned guesthouse do little to dampen the drama.
Arcos de la Frontera
Lined with fine ancient buildings, Plaza del Cabildo is the heart of Arcos' old town, its vertiginous mirador affording exquisite panoramas over the Río…
Basílica Menor de Santa María de la Asunción
Arcos de la Frontera
This Gothic-baroque creation is one of Andalucía's more beautiful, intriguing churches, built over several centuries on the site of a mosque. Check out…
Arcos de la Frontera
If it's open, step into the vestibule of this working 1642 convent, push a bell, and a concealed cloistered nun on the other side of a wooden partition…
Arcos de la Frontera
Containing a 16th-century main altarpiece said to be the oldest in Cádiz province, this Gothic-baroque confection contains one of Andalucía's most…
Arcos de la Frontera
Originally an 11th-century Moorish alcázar (fortress), Arcos' castle was extensively rebuilt in the 14th and 15th centuries. It's closed to the public,…
Arcos de la Frontera
Arcos' standout lookout point, on Plaza del Cabildo in the heart of the old town, has spectacular views over the Río Guadalete, which is flanked by olive…
Arcos de la Frontera
For more sprawling panoramas of Arcos, the Río Guadalete and the surrounding country, seek out this small viewpoint at the southeastern end of the old…
