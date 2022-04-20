Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Gallo Images
Port Elizabeth (PE for short) fringes Algoa Bay at the western end of the Sunshine Coast, and offers many good bathing beaches, great surf spots and excellent water sports. Marine life in the bay is also sensational, with plenty of dolphins and whales that can be spotted throughout the year. The city centre, once a place to avoid, has started to smarten up thanks to a few urban regeneration projects, and it boasts numerous heritage buildings that are well worth a gander.
Port Elizabeth
This pleasant hilltop park is a good place to get your bearings, particularly if you climb to the top of the lighthouse. The pyramid is a memorial to…
Port Elizabeth
Most of the world's remaining 25,000 breeding pairs of endangered African penguins are found around Algoa Bay; they are threatened by currents pushing…
Port Elizabeth
This bell tower, visible from the city centre, was erected to commemorate the landing of the 1820 British settlers. Unfortunately, it’s near the entrance…
Port Elizabeth
Multimedia exhibits relate the history of South End, a vibrant multicultural district destroyed by apartheid bulldozers during forced removals between…
Port Elizabeth
In desperate need of modernisation, this complex includes a museum, an oceanarium and a snake park. The Xhosa gallery and the First People of the Bay…
Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum
Port Elizabeth
The museum housed in two handsome buildings at the entrance to St George’s Park has a small gallery of paintings and sculpture by contemporary South…
Port Elizabeth
Sandy central beach, popular for sunbathing and swimming in the shallows. Take extreme care when swimming; the current is very strong.
Port Elizabeth
This museum-house, occupying a picturesque cottage dating from 1827, evokes a settler family's life during the mid-Victorian period.
Get to the heart of Port Elizabeth with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South Africa, Lesotho & Eswatini $26.99
Cape Town & the Garden Route $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide