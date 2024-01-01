No. 7 Castle Hill

Port Elizabeth

This museum-house, occupying a picturesque cottage dating from 1827, evokes a settler family's life during the mid-Victorian period.

  • Family of elephants in Addo Elephant National Park.

    Addo Elephant National Park

    29.15 MILES

    Located 70km north of Port Elizabeth, South Africa's third-largest national park protects the remnants of the huge elephant herds that once roamed the…

  • Donkin Reserve

    Donkin Reserve

    0.11 MILES

    This pleasant hilltop park is a good place to get your bearings, particularly if you climb to the top of the lighthouse. The pyramid is a memorial to…

  • South End Museum

    South End Museum

    0.57 MILES

    Multimedia exhibits relate the history of South End, a vibrant multicultural district destroyed by apartheid bulldozers during forced removals between…

  • Kings Beach

    Kings Beach

    1.68 MILES

    Sandy central beach, popular for sunbathing and swimming in the shallows. Take extreme care when swimming; the current is very strong.

  • SANCCOB

    SANCCOB

    5.25 MILES

    Most of the world's remaining 25,000 breeding pairs of endangered African penguins are found around Algoa Bay; they are threatened by currents pushing…

  • Campanile

    Campanile

    0.27 MILES

    This bell tower, visible from the city centre, was erected to commemorate the landing of the 1820 British settlers. Unfortunately, it’s near the entrance…

  • Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum

    Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum

    0.59 MILES

    The museum housed in two handsome buildings at the entrance to St George’s Park has a small gallery of paintings and sculpture by contemporary South…

  • Hobie Beach

    Hobie Beach

    2.17 MILES

    The beach of choice for windsurfers, sailors and kite-surfers, and sunbathers will also love it.

