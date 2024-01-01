No. 7 Castle Hill

This museum-house, occupying a picturesque cottage dating from 1827, evokes a settler family's life during the mid-Victorian period.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.15 MILES
Located 70km north of Port Elizabeth, South Africa's third-largest national park protects the remnants of the huge elephant herds that once roamed the…
0.11 MILES
This pleasant hilltop park is a good place to get your bearings, particularly if you climb to the top of the lighthouse. The pyramid is a memorial to…
0.57 MILES
Multimedia exhibits relate the history of South End, a vibrant multicultural district destroyed by apartheid bulldozers during forced removals between…
1.68 MILES
Sandy central beach, popular for sunbathing and swimming in the shallows. Take extreme care when swimming; the current is very strong.
5.25 MILES
Most of the world's remaining 25,000 breeding pairs of endangered African penguins are found around Algoa Bay; they are threatened by currents pushing…
0.27 MILES
This bell tower, visible from the city centre, was erected to commemorate the landing of the 1820 British settlers. Unfortunately, it’s near the entrance…
Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum
0.59 MILES
The museum housed in two handsome buildings at the entrance to St George’s Park has a small gallery of paintings and sculpture by contemporary South…
2.17 MILES
The beach of choice for windsurfers, sailors and kite-surfers, and sunbathers will also love it.
