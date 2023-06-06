Cañón Del Colca

Terraced pastures and mountains in Colca Canyon.

It’s not just the vastness and depth of the Colca that make it so fantastical, it’s the shifts in its mood. There are more scenery changes along the river canyon's 62-mile (100km) passage than there are in most European countries; from the barren steppe of Sibayo, through the ancient terraced farmland of Yanque and Chivay toward the cruising condors riding warm air currents, into the steep-sided canyon proper beyond Cabanaconde that wasn’t thoroughly explored until the 1980s. Of course we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to the vital statistics. The Colca is the world’s second-deepest canyon, a smidgeon shallower than its near neighbor, the Cotahausi, and twice as deep as the more famous Grand Canyon in the US. But, more than that, it is replete with history, culture, ruins, tradition and – rather like Machu Picchu – intangible Peruvian magic.

  • Cruz del Cóndor

    Cruz del Cóndor

    Cañón Del Colca

    This famed viewpoint is for many the highlight of their trip to the Cañón del Colca. A large family of Andean condors nests by the rocky outcrop and, with…

  • Mirador de San Miguel

    Mirador de San Miguel

    Cañón Del Colca

    The spectacular views here are a highlight of Cabanaconde, taking in the mountain range, with the villages resembling specks of white dust clinging to its…

  • Uyo Uyo

    Uyo Uyo

    Cañón Del Colca

    The remnants of this pre-Inca settlement aren't visible from the road, but can be reached by a half-hour uphill hike from Yanque (or one hour along Carr…

  • Museo Yanque

    Museo Yanque

    Cañón Del Colca

    This university-run museum is unexpectedly comprehensive for a small village, explaining the culture of the Cañón del Colca in conscientious detail…

  • Astronomical Observatory

    Astronomical Observatory

    Cañón Del Colca

    No light pollution equals excellent Milky Way vistas. The Casa Andina hotel six blocks southwest of the Plaza de Armas has a tiny observatory which holds…

  • Baños Chacapi

    Baños Chacapi

    Cañón Del Colca

    These hot springs, a more basic version of La Calera in Chivay, are a 30-minute walk down to the river from the plaza. The early-bird opening time is…

Standing on the edge of Laguna Cejar.

Wildlife & Nature

Incredible natural wonders of South America

Jul 3, 2017 • 5 min read

