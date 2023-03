The spectacular views here are a highlight of Cabanaconde, taking in the mountain range, with the villages resembling specks of white dust clinging to its ragged surface, and the canyon below, including the blue-green postage stamp of 'the Oasis.' The descent to the Colca Canyon starts here, but even if you don't make it down, it's worth visiting this mirador (lookout).

Walk 15 minutes out of Cabanaconde along the highway; the mirador is signposted and next to the snail-like building.