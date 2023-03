The remnants of this pre-Inca settlement aren't visible from the road, but can be reached by a half-hour uphill hike from Yanque (or one hour along Carr Coporaque from Coporaque). Giant stone archways and views of patchwork greenery are the reward. Afterwards continue on to a waterfall whose source is the runoff from Nevado Mismi.

Guides are recommended and can be procured at the Colca Lodge. D&M Travel Adventure on Chivay's Plaza de Armas runs tours (S30, 2:30pm to 5:30pm) to Uyo Uyo.