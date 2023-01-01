Pampa de Toccra

This high plain that lies between El Misti/Chachani and the Colca Canyon has an average height of around 4300m and supports plentiful bird and animal life. You’re almost certain to see vicuñas (threatened, wild relatives of alpacas) roadside in the Zona de Vicuñas on the approach to Patahuasi. At a boggy and sometimes icy lake, waterfowl and flamingos reside in season. Nearby is a bird-watching mirador (lookout).

The Centro de Interpretación de la Reserva Nacional Salinas has detailed notes in English and Spanish about the area’s geology and fauna. All four members of the South American camelid family thrive on the pampas (high plains) in this region: the domesticated llama and alpaca, and the wild vicuña and (timid and rare) guanaco.