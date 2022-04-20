Rif Mountains

The Rif is the most northerly of Morocco's mountain chains. There are some good hikes to be had in the region from the most popular town for tourists, Chefchaouen, with its pastel blue medina. An alternative base in the Rif is Tetouan, which has some fine Spanish colonial architecture.

    Medina

    Chefchaouen

    Winding alleyways, cute doorways and charming plazas all in many shades of blue – this is what has attracted millions to this tiny village in the Rif…

  Royal Artisan School

    Royal Artisan School

    Tetouan

    Just outside Bab El Okla is the best artisan centre in northern Morocco. This is a fascinating opportunity to see masters teaching apprentices traditional…

  Tetouan Museum of Modern Art

    Tetouan Museum of Modern Art

    Tetouan

    Tetouan boasts one of only two schools of fine arts in Morocco (Casablanca has the other), so it's fitting that this museum should live here. The building…

  Medina

    Medina

    Tetouan

    Tetouan's medina is an authentic time machine, with buildings that have witnessed centuries of history. The medina is also very traveller-friendly, with…

  Place Hassan II

    Place Hassan II

    Tetouan

    The broad and empty Place Hassan II, which is mostly roped off for security reasons, links the medina to the Ensanche. It looks like it houses the Wizard…

  Kasbah

    Kasbah

    Chefchaouen

    If you're getting tired of blue, Chefchaouen's 15th-century clay-brown kasbah contains a lovely Andalusian-style garden, a former prison, the small Center…

  Bouhachem Regional Nature Reserve

    Bouhachem Regional Nature Reserve

    Chefchaouen

    One of two parks in the Rif Mountains, Bouhachem is exceptionally beautiful and covers an enormous territory. The forest has various species of oak and…

  Feddan Park

    Feddan Park

    Tetouan

    Feddan Park used to be what's currently known as Place Hassan II, but it was destroyed following the Spanish protectorate to make room for the Royal…

A blue staircase in the medina of Chefchaouen lined with colourful flower pots. The staircase leads up to several houses.

Hiking

Four ways to explore Chefchaouen, Morocco's blue city

Feb 28, 2014 • 4 min read

Beyond Rif Mountains