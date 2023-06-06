Talassemtane National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cascades d'Akchour, Rif Mountains, Morocco ; Shutterstock ID 465885128; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Morocco destination page image update

Shutterstock / Julian Schaldach

Overview

There are numerous trekking opportunities of various durations in the vast 580-sq-km Talassemtane National Park, which begins just outside Chefchaouen. The name means ‘cold spring’ in Berber. Some popular destinations include the small villages of El Kelaâ and Akchour, and God’s Bridge, a natural formation that looks like a stone arch. The duration of these excursions depends on how much you wish to drive versus walk.

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Talassemtane National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.