Lake Iseo

Reflection on the lake

Less than 100km from both Bergamo and Brescia, Lake Iseo (aka Sebino) is one of the least known Lombard lakes. Shut in by soaring mountains, it's a magnificent sight. About halfway along the lake, a mountain soars right out of the water.

  • Monte Isola

    Monte Isola

    Lake Iseo

    Monte Isola towers from the south end of Lake Iseo, making it easily the lake's most intriguing feature. It's Europe's largest lake island, at 4.28 sq km,…

  • Castello del Grumello

    Castello del Grumello

    Lake Iseo

    A 9km detour southwest of Sarnico brings you to Grumello del Monte, dominated by a partly overgrown Castello del Grumello, now part of a winery where you…

  • Accademia Tadini

    Accademia Tadini

    Lake Iseo

    A gallery concentrating on Venetian and Lombard art that's been around for nearly 200 years. Look out for works by Jacopo Bellini, Giambattista Tiepolo…

  • Villa Faccanoni

    Villa Faccanoni

    Lake Iseo

    On the riverfront a little over 1km from the centre, this lovely stile liberty villa was designed by Giuseppe Sommaruga and built in 1907. The best views…

