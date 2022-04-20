Tivoli

Overview

A summer retreat for ancient Romans and the Renaissance rich, the hilltop town of Tivoli is home to two Unesco World Heritage Sites: Villa Adriana, the sprawling estate of Emperor Hadrian, and the 16th-century Villa d'Este, a Renaissance retreat famous for its landscaped gardens and lavish fountains.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Villa Adriana

    Villa Adriana

    Tivoli

    The ruins of Hadrian's vast country estate, 5km outside of Tivoli proper, are quite magnificent, easily on a par with anything you'll see in Rome. Built…

  • Villa d'Este

    Villa d'Este

    Tivoli

    In the hilltop centre, the steeply terraced grounds of Villa d'Este are a superlative example of a Renaissance garden, complete with monumental fountains,…

  • Rocca Pia

    Rocca Pia

    Tivoli

    Dominating the centre of town, Tivoli's castle has been a local landmark since Pope Pio II had it built in the late 15th century. With its formidable…

  • Parco Villa Gregoriana

    Parco Villa Gregoriana

    Tivoli

    This scenic park, laid out by Pope Gregory XVI in 1834, cascades down a steep, thickly wooded gorge overlooked by a 2nd-century BC Roman temple. Paths…

