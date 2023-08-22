Golan Heights

Overview

Offering commanding views of the Sea of Galilee and the Hula Valley, the volcanic Golan plateau is dry and tan in summer, and lush, green and carpeted with wildflowers in spring. Its fields of basalt boulders – and, on its western edge, deep canyons – are mixed with cattle ranches, orchards, vineyards and small, middle-class communities, both Israeli and Druze.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Zavitan hexagonal pillars pool in Yehudiya Forest Nature Reserve.

    Yehudiya Nature Reserve

    Golan Heights

    Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…

  • Waterfall in Banias Nature Reserve

    Banias Nature Reserve

    Golan Heights

    The gushing springs, waterfalls and lushly shaded streams of Banias Nature Reserve form one of the most beautiful – and popular – nature spots in the…

  • Ruins of the Nimrod Fortress, a medieval fortress situated in the northern Golan Heights, Israel.

    Nimrod Fortress

    Golan Heights

    Built by Muslims in the 13th century to protect the road from Tyre to Damascus, Nimrod Fortress rises fairy-tale-like on a long, narrow ridge (altitude…

  • Golan Archaeological Museum

    Golan Archaeological Museum

    Golan Heights

    A real gem of a museum. Highlights include extraordinary basalt lintels and Aramaic inscriptions from 32 Byzantine-era Golan synagogues; coins minted…

  • Gamla Nature Reserve in Israel.

    Gamla Nature Reserve

    Golan Heights

    The site of a thriving Jewish village during the late Second Temple period, Gamla dared to defy the Romans during the Great Jewish Revolt (66–70 CE) and…

  • Yom Kippur War memorial at Quineitra viewpoint on Golan Heights with Israeli tank turret aiming towards Syria. The site overlooks the ruined town of Quneitra.

    Quneitra Viewpoint

    Golan Heights

    From high atop Mt Avital, top-secret Israel Defence Forces' electronics peer deep into Syria, but the Quneitra Viewpoint, on the volcano’s lower flanks,…

  • Ein Keshatot at Golan Heights, Israel.

    Umm Al Kanatir Synagogue

    Golan Heights

    What's truly extraordinary about this 6th-century synagogue is that after it was destroyed in the great earthquake of 749 CE, the site, because of its…

  • Ancient Katzrin Park

    Ancient Katzrin Park

    Golan Heights

    To get a sense of life during the Talmudic period (3rd to 6th centuries) when the Golan had dozens of Jewish villages, drop by this partly reconstructed…

