Green Moss Covered Tree Forest in Glendalough, Ireland

©DACowley/Getty Images

Overview

Just south of Dublin, County Wicklow (Cill Mhantáin) is the capital's favourite playground, a wild expanse of coastline, woodland and daunting mountains through which runs the country's most popular walking trail. Stretching 127km from Dublin's southern suburbs to the rolling fields of County Carlow, the Wicklow Way leads walkers along disused military supply lines, old bog roads and forest trails. En route you can explore monastic ruins, lush gardens and some magnificent 18th-century mansions.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Glendalough Monastic Site

    Glendalough

    Nestled between two lakes, haunting Glendalough (Gleann dá Loch, meaning 'Valley of the Two Lakes') is one of the most significant monastic sites in…

  • Co Wicklow, Russborough House, Richard Cassels 1741,

    Russborough House

    County Wicklow

    Magnificent Russborough House is one of Ireland's finest stately homes, a Palladian palace built for Joseph Leeson (1705–83), later the first Earl of…

  • Avondale House

    Avondale House

    County Wicklow

    This fine Palladian mansion was the birthplace and Irish headquarters of Charles Stewart Parnell (1846–91), the 'uncrowned king of Ireland' and one of the…

  • Wicklow's Historic Gaol

    Wicklow's Historic Gaol

    County Wicklow

    Wicklow's infamous jail was notorious throughout Ireland for the brutality of its keepers and the harsh conditions suffered by its inmates. The smells,…

  • Deer Stone

    Deer Stone

    Glendalough

    At the junction with Green Rd as you cross the river just south of the Glendalough monastic site is the Deer Stone, set in the middle of a group of rocks…

  • Mt Usher Gardens

    Mt Usher Gardens

    County Wicklow

    Wicklow's nickname, 'the Garden of Ireland', is justified by green idylls such as the 8-hectare Mt Usher Gardens, just outside the unremarkable town of…

  • Baltinglass Abbey

    Baltinglass Abbey

    County Wicklow

    Founded by Cistercian monks in 1148 and inhabited for nearly four centuries, this 56m-long, now-ruined abbey incorporates both Cistercian and Irish…

  • St Kevin's Kitchen

    St Kevin's Kitchen

    Glendalough

    Glendalough's trademark is St Kevin's Kitchen or Church, at the southern edge of the monastic site. This compact structure, with a miniature round-tower…

