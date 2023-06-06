Overview

Just south of Dublin, County Wicklow (Cill Mhantáin) is the capital's favourite playground, a wild expanse of coastline, woodland and daunting mountains through which runs the country's most popular walking trail. Stretching 127km from Dublin's southern suburbs to the rolling fields of County Carlow, the Wicklow Way leads walkers along disused military supply lines, old bog roads and forest trails. En route you can explore monastic ruins, lush gardens and some magnificent 18th-century mansions.