Getty Images/Flickr Open
In good visibility, the Cliffs of Moher (Aillte an Mothair, or Ailltreacha Mothair) are staggeringly beautiful. The entirely vertical cliffs rise to a height of 214m, their edge abruptly falling away into a ceaselessly churning Atlantic.
Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre
Cliffs of Moher
Covered in turf and cut into the hillside, the cliffs' state-of-the-art visitor centre has engaging exhibitions covering the fauna, flora, geology and…
Cliffs of Moher
Clatter up the spiral iron staircase to the roof-top viewing platform of this historic stone tower for the Cliffs of Moher's best photo-op. The structure…
