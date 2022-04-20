Cliffs of Moher

The Iconic Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

In good visibility, the Cliffs of Moher (Aillte an Mothair, or Ailltreacha Mothair) are staggeringly beautiful. The entirely vertical cliffs rise to a height of 214m, their edge abruptly falling away into a ceaselessly churning Atlantic.

  • Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre

    Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre

    Cliffs of Moher

    Covered in turf and cut into the hillside, the cliffs' state-of-the-art visitor centre has engaging exhibitions covering the fauna, flora, geology and…

  • O'Brien's Tower

    O'Brien's Tower

    Cliffs of Moher

    Clatter up the spiral iron staircase to the roof-top viewing platform of this historic stone tower for the Cliffs of Moher's best photo-op. The structure…

