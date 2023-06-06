Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
One of Greece’s greenest and most gentle islands, Thasos lies 10km from mainland Kavala. Its climate and vegetation make it seem like the island is an extension of northern Greece, yet it boasts enviable sandy beaches and a forested mountain interior. Quite inexpensive by Greek-island standards, it's popular with families and students from Bulgaria and the ex-Yugoslav republics. Frequent ferries from the mainland allow independent travellers to get here quickly, and the excellent bus network makes getting around easy.
Thasos
Alluring and easily accessible, the island's crown gem includes the considerable and photogenic remains of an ancient temple where the gods were once…
Thasos
Looking like an alien creature from the sci-fi movie Avatar, a 5m-tall 6th-century-BC kouros (male statue of the Archaic period) carrying a ram greets…
Thasos
Easily accessible on foot from Limenaria, this pretty cove features an elegiac retro-industrial sight in the form of a mining factory built by German…
Thasos
West from Alyki, past Thymonia Beach, is the clifftop Moni Arhangelou, an Athonite dependency and working convent, notable for its 400-year-old church …
Thasos
Next to the archaeological museum stand the foundation ruins of the ancient agora, the commercial centre in ancient times. About 100m east of the agora,…
Thasos
This inland village just south of Limenas is nothing if not photogenic. Its characteristic architecture includes stone-and-slate rooftops and the elegant…
Thasos
Thasos was an entirely autonomous statelet under nominal Egyptian rule in the 19th century, and its president Metaxas Chatzigeorgi ruled the land from his…
Thasos
Dedicated to Greek-American artist Polygnotos Vagis (born in Potamia in 1894).
Get to the heart of Thasos with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Greece $24.99
Pocket Athens $13.99
Greek Islands $24.99