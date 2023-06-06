Kos

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ruins on island of Agios Stefanos.

Matt Munro

Overview

Fringed by the finest beaches in the Dodecanese, dwarfed beneath mighty crags, and blessed with lush valleys, Kos is an island of endless treasures. Visitors soon become blasé at sidestepping the millennia-old Corinthian columns that poke through the rampant wildflowers – even in Kos Town, the lively capital, ancient Greek ruins are scattered everywhere you turn, and a mighty medieval castle still watches over the harbour.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Asklepieion

    Asklepieion

    Kos

    The island’s most important ancient site stands on a pine-covered hill 3km southwest of Kos Town, commanding lovely views across towards Turkey. A…

  • The Plane Tree of Hippocrates. Platanus orientalis.

    Hippocrates' Plane Tree

    Kos Town

    North of the Ancient Agora is the lovely cobblestone Plateia Platanou, where you can pay your respects to the Hippocrates' plane tree, under which…

  • View inside the Neratzia Castle, a former fortress of the Knights of St. John of Jerusalem, at Mandraki harbour, Kos-Town, Kos, Greece

    Castle of the Knights

    Kos Town

    Due to damage caused by an earthquake in 2017, Kos’ magnificent 15th-century castle is currently closed. Nevertheless, given its extraordinary location at…

  • Western Excavation Site

    Western Excavation Site

    Kos Town

    This open archaeological site, south of the centre, holds ancient ruins uncovered by an earthquake in 1933. Its real treasures are the mosaics of the…

  • Casa Romana

    Casa Romana

    Kos Town

    Reopened to the public in 2015 after years of restoration, Casa Romana is believed to have been constructed during Hellenistic times and remodelled until…

  • Ancient Agora

    Ancient Agora

    Kos Town

    Exposed by a devastating earthquake in 1933, Kos’ ancient centre – an important market, political and social hub – occupies a large area south of the…

  • Plateia Platanou

    Plateia Platanou

    Kos Town

    The warm, graceful charm and sedate pace of Kos Town is experienced at its best in this lovely cobblestone square, immediately south of the castle…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Kos with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Kos and beyond

Beyond Kos