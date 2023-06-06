Overview

Straddling the Main River, scenic Würzburg is renowned for its art, architecture and delicate wines. The definite highlight is the Residenz, one of Germany's finest baroque buildings, though there's plenty more to see besides. A large student population guarantees a lively scene, and plenty of hip nightlife pulsates through its cobbled streets. The city is also the northern terminus of the Romantic Road, Germany's most popular tourist route.