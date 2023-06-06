Würzburg

Straddling the Main River, scenic Würzburg is renowned for its art, architecture and delicate wines. The definite highlight is the Residenz, one of Germany's finest baroque buildings, though there's plenty more to see besides. A large student population guarantees a lively scene, and plenty of hip nightlife pulsates through its cobbled streets. The city is also the northern terminus of the Romantic Road, Germany's most popular tourist route.

    Würzburg Residenz

    Würzburg

    The vast Unesco-listed Residenz, built by 18th-century architect Balthasar Neumann as the home of the local prince-bishops, is one of Germany’s most…

    Festung Marienberg

    Würzburg

    Enjoy panoramic city and vineyard views from this hulking fortress whose construction was initiated around 1200 by the local prince-bishops who governed…

    Dom St Kilian

    Würzburg

    Würzburg's highly unusual cathedral has a Romanesque core that has been altered many times over the centuries. The elaborate stucco work of the chancel…

    Grafeneckart

    Würzburg

    Adjoining the Rathaus, the 1659-built Grafeneckart houses a scale model of the WWII bombing. It starkly depicts the extent of the damage to the city…

    Neumünster

    Würzburg

    In the Altstadt, this satisfyingly symmetrical church stands on the site where three ill-fated Irish missionaries who tried to convert Duke Gosbert to…

    Museum im Kulturspeicher

    Würzburg

    In a born-again historic granary right on the Main River, you'll find this absorbing art museum with choice artworks from the 19th to the 21st centuries…

    Museum am Dom

    Würzburg

    Housed in a beautiful building by the cathedral, this worthwhile museum displays collections of modern art on Christian themes. Works of international…

    Röntgen Gedächtnisstätte

    Würzburg

    Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen discovered X-rays in 1895 and was the winner of the very first Nobel Prize in 1901. His preserved laboratory forms the heart of…

