Adjoining the Rathaus, the 1659-built Grafeneckart houses a scale model of the WWII bombing. It starkly depicts the extent of the damage to the city following the night of 16 March 1945, when 1000 tons of explosives were dropped on the city and 5000 citizens lost their lives in just 20 minutes. Viewing it and reading the potted history of events before you climb up to the fortress overlooking the city gives you an appreciation of Würzburg’s astonishing recovery.