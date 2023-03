In the Altstadt, this satisfyingly symmetrical church stands on the site where three ill-fated Irish missionaries who tried to convert Duke Gosbert to Christianity in 686 met their maker. Romanesque at its core, it was given a thorough baroque restyle by the Zimmermann brothers and is typical of their work. The interior has busts of the three martyrs (Kilian, Colonan and Totnan) on the high altar and the tomb of St Kilian lurks in the well-lit crypt.