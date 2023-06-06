Whitby

Overview

Whitby is a town of two parts, with the River Esk carving a path between a huddle of 18th-century fishermen's cottages along its East Cliff and a genteel Victorian suburb atop the West Cliff. It's also a town with two personalities – on the one hand, a busy commercial and fishing port (it was here that 18th-century explorer Captain James Cook gained his seafaring legs) with a bustling quayside awash with fish; on the other, an oh-so-pretty, traditional seaside resort complete with sandy beach, amusement arcades and promenading holidaymakers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Exterior of Whitby Abbey during sunset.

    Whitby Abbey

    Whitby

    There are ruined abbeys, and there are picturesque ruined abbeys. And then there's Whitby Abbey, dominating the skyline above the East Cliff like a great…

  • AB07AK The Captain Cook Memorial Museum at Whitby North Yorkshire England. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown.

    Captain Cook Memorial Museum

    Whitby

    This fascinating museum occupies the house of the ship owner with whom Cook began his seafaring career. Highlights include the attic where Cook lodged as…

  • Whitby, Yorkshire, England. 7 July 2014 A replica of Captain Cook's ship The Endeavour used as a tourist attraction in Whitby

    Endeavour Experience Whitby

    Whitby

    In 2018, a full-size replica of Captain Cook’s HM Bark Endeavour became a permanent fixture in Whitby harbour and opened to the public as a visitor…

  • ED091G England, Yorkshire, Whitby, Whitby Jet Heritage Centre, Jewellery Manufacturing

    Whitby Jet Heritage Centre

    Whitby

    A museum housing the remains of Whitby's last Victorian jet workshop lies at the bottom of the 199 steps, with original tools rescued from a derelict…

  • Tourists on a path overlooking colourful beach huts, the coast and harbour piers at Whitby, North Yorkshire, UK - taken on a sunny day at the end of summer

    Whitby Sands

    Whitby

    Whitby Sands, stretching west from the harbour mouth, offers donkey rides, ice-cream vendors and bucket-and-spade escapades, though the sand is mostly…

  • RK21BH Museum of Whitby jet by W Hamond in the harbour town of Whitby in North Yorkshire,England

    Museum of Whitby Jet

    Whitby

    Housed inside a 1901 chapel, this small museum has created a temple to Whitby jet – one of the town’s most prized exports, a gothic icon, and a favourite…

  • View of Whitby from St Mary's church, North Yorkshire, England - stock photo Path in the graveyard beside this historic church on the cliff above the town of Whitby. A busy tourist destination with many attractions and a connection to the novel 'Dracula'.

    St Mary's Church

    Whitby

    The 199 steps of Church Stairs lead steeply up from the end of Church St, passing the spooky graveyard of St Mary's Church, a favourite haunt of Goth…

  • Whitby Museum

    Whitby Museum

    Whitby

    Set in a park to the west of the town centre is the wonderfully eclectic Whitby Museum, with displays of fossil plesiosaurs and dinosaur footprints,…

