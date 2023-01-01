Museum of Whitby Jet

Housed inside a 1901 chapel, this small museum has created a temple to Whitby jet – one of the town’s most prized exports, a gothic icon, and a favourite gem of Queen Victoria. The exhibition explores how jet is formed over millions of years on the Yorkshire coast and has historically been turned into jewellery. The displays of 19th-century Whitby jet curios are particularly fascinating if you’re a fan. Beyond the museum lies a shop and Albert’s Eatery (mains £5-16), specialising in local seafood.