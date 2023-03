The 199 steps of Church Stairs lead steeply up from the end of Church St, passing the spooky graveyard of St Mary's Church, a favourite haunt of Goth courting couples. The atmospheric interior of the church is full of skewed and tilting galleries and box pews; the oldest parts date to the 12th century.

So many Dracula fans come here looking for the vampire's grave that the church has had to put a sign on the door informing the public that, alas, it's not there…because he's not real.