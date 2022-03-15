Exmoor National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Valley of the Rocks in Exmoor National Park.

©incamerastock/Alamy Stock Photo

Overview

Exmoor is more than a little addictive, and chances are you won't want to leave its broad, russet views. In the middle sits the higher moor, an empty, expansive, other-worldly landscape of tawny grasses and huge skies. Here, picturesque Exford makes an ideal village base. In the north, sheer, rock-strewn river valleys cut into the plateau and coal-black cliffs lurch towards the sea.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Porlock Weir

    Porlock Weir

    Exmoor National Park

    Porlock Weir's stout granite quay curves around a shingly beach, which is backed by pubs, fisherfolks' storehouses and a scattering of seasonal shops. The…

  • Tarr Steps

    Tarr Steps

    Exmoor National Park

    Exmoor's most famous landmark is an ancient stone clapper bridge shaded by gnarled old trees. Its huge slabs are propped up on stone columns embedded in…

  • Dunster Castle

    Dunster Castle

    Exmoor National Park

    Rosy-hued Dunster Castle crowns a densely wooded hill. Built by the Luttrell family, which once owned much of northern Exmoor, the oldest sections are…

  • Cleeve Abbey

    Cleeve Abbey

    Exmoor National Park

    Most visitors buzz straight past tiny, tumbledown Cleeve Abbey, but it’s one of the best examples of traditional Cistercian architecture in southwest…

  • Cliff Railway

    Cliff Railway

    Exmoor National Park

    This extraordinary piece of Victorian engineering sees two cars, linked by a steel cable, descend and ascend the steeply sloping cliff face according to…

  • Bakelite Museum

    Bakelite Museum

    Exmoor National Park

    The endearingly weird Bakelite Museum, 7 miles east of Dunster, houses the nation’s largest collection of Bakelite (otherwise known as…

  • Exmoor Pony Centre

    Exmoor Pony Centre

    Exmoor National Park

    You’ll see them cantering across the open moor, but this is a great way to get up close to Exmoor’s stubby ponies. Originally bred as beasts of burden,…

  • Flood Memorial

    Flood Memorial

    Exmoor National Park

    On 16 August 1952 a huge wave of water swept through Lynmouth following torrential rain. The devastation was immense: 34 people lost their lives, and four…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Exmoor National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.