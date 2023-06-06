Shop
© Mo Peerbacus/Alamy
Kent isn’t described as the garden of England for nothing. Within its sea-lined borders you’ll find a fragrant landscape of gentle hills, fertile farmland, cultivated country estates and fruit-laden orchards. It could also be described as the beer garden of England as it produces the world-renowned Kent hops and some of the country’s finest ales and wines from its numerous vineyards. At its heart is spellbinding Canterbury, crowned by its enthralling cathedral. You’ll also find beautiful coastal stretches dotted with beach towns and villages, from old-school Broadstairs to gentrified Whitstable and the aesthetically challenged port town of Dover.
Kent
Leeds Castle, an immense moated pile just east of Maidstone, is often considered the world’s most romantic castle. It's certainly one of the most visited…
Kent
The Chartwell Estate was home of Sir Winston Churchill from 1924 until his death in 1965. It offers a breathtakingly intimate insight into the life of…
Kent
Turner Contemporary is a blockbuster art gallery, bolted together on the site of the seafront guesthouse where master painter JMW Turner used to stay…
Kent
Down House, on the edge of the quaint Kent village of Downe, was Charles Darwin's home from 1842 until his death in 1882. It was here that he developed…
Dover
Occupying top spot, literally and figuratively, in Dover’s townscape, this most impressive of castles was built to bolster the country’s weakest point at…
Dover
Despite voting leave, the poor port town of Dover is possibly the Southeast community set to suffer most post-Brexit. It was perhaps for that reason that…
Dover
The biggest draw at Dover Castle is the secret wartime tunnels. The claustrophobic chalk-hewn passageways were excavated during the Napoleonic Wars and…
Kent
Roman Britain began here amid the windswept ruins of Richborough’s Roman Fort, just 2 miles north of Sandwich. This is where the successful AD 43 invasion…
Best Things to Do
From visiting historic Dover Castle to wandering the White Cliffs or lounging on a sandy beach, here's how to experience the best of Kent’s Heritage Coast.Read article
Filter by interest:
Food and Drink16 best places to eat along Kent’s Heritage Coast: From street food markets to rural gastropubs
Feb 3, 2022 • 6 min read
Jan 5, 2022 • 8 min read
Oct 11, 2021 • 7 min read
Sep 14, 2020 • 2 min read
Mar 2, 2020 • 5 min read
Jan 28, 2020 • 7 min read
Nov 18, 2019 • 6 min read
Sep 27, 2019 • 6 min read
Sep 6, 2019 • 2 min read
