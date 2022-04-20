Rab Island

Croatia, Rab Island, Kalifront peninsula

Overview

Madly popular, Rab (Arbe in Italian) has some of the most diverse landscapes in the Kvarner region, leading to its declaration as a geopark in 2008. The more densely populated southwest coast has pine forests and beaches, while the northeast coast is a windswept region with few settlements, high cliffs and a barren look. In the interior, fertile land is protected from cold winds by mountains, allowing the cultivation of olives, grapes and vegetables. The Lopar Peninsula offers the best sandy beaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bell tower of St. Mary's church at Rab, Croatia.

    St Mary's Campanile

    Rab Island

    Dating from the 12th century, this is Rab’s tallest bell tower and one of the most beautiful on the entire Croatian coast. The 26m edifice is topped with…

  • Rab island, Croatia - July 19, 2018: The Paradise beach in Lopar, Croatia. South-east Europe.

    Paradise Beach

    Rab Island

    One of Croatia's best beaches, this sickle of fine sand hems Lopar's southern flank and is the biggest attraction in these parts. Backed by all sorts of…

  • Church of the Assumption

    Church of the Assumption

    Rab Island

    It hasn't been a cathedral since 1828, when the diocese was dissolved, but locals still refer to this, their grandest church, as the katedrala. Its…

  • Monastery of St Euphemia

    Monastery of St Euphemia

    Rab Island

    A 2.5km walk heading north along the seaside promenade from Rab's old town brings you to this peaceful Franciscan monastery, dating from the 13th century…

  • Komrčar Park

    Komrčar Park

    Rab Island

    This 8.3-hectare park abuts the old town and stretches along the coast to the marina at Palit. It was originally used as a place to graze cattle but was…

  • Holy Cross Church

    Holy Cross Church

    Rab Island

    This 13th-century church takes its present name from a crucifix upon which, in 1556, the image of Christ was said to have wept due to the immoral conduct…

  • Viewpoint

    Viewpoint

    Rab Island

    For a great view over Rab's rooftops, including all four bell towers, head to the northwesternmost corner of the old town and look for a small courtyard…

  • St Anthony the Abbot's Church

    St Anthony the Abbot's Church

    Rab Island

    At the eastern tip of the old town, this church attached to a still-operating Franciscan convent has lots of inlaid marble and a carving of a seated St…

