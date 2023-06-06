Elafiti Islands

A day trip to the islands in this archipelago northwest of Dubrovnik makes a perfect escape from the summer crowds. Out of 14 islands only the three largest – Koločep, Lopud and Šipan – are permanently inhabited. You can see all three in one day on a ‘Three Islands & Picnic’ tour, which is offered by various operators that have desks at Dubrovnik's Old Harbour (expect to pay between 250KN and 300KN, including drinks and lunch).

  • The main promenade on Lopud runs from the 15th century Franciscan Monastery

    Lopud

    Elafiti Islands

    Car-free Lopud has the prettiest settlement of all the Elafitis, composed of stone houses surrounded by exotic gardens and overlooked by ruined fortresses…

  • Your black horizon sits minutes uphill from Lopud waterfront, at the heart of the settlement

    Your Black Horizon Art Pavilion

    Elafiti Islands

    The joint work of Olafur Eliasson and David Adjaye, the Art Pavilion is an amalgamation of contemporary art and architecture, set in an orchard of cypress…

  • Franciscan Monastery and the Church of St Mary

    Franciscan Monastery

    Elafiti Islands

    The first sight of Lopud when sailing into the harbour, this beautiful 15th-century complex has an immense seawall and 30m-high bell tower. The monastery…

  • The front of the Church of St Nicholas

    St Nicholas' Church

    Elafiti Islands

    Dedicated to the patron saint of sailors, St Nicholas attests to the times when Lopud was an important seafaring centre. Positioned on the waterfront,…

  • Šipan

    Šipan

    Elafiti Islands

    At 16 sq km Šipan is the largest of the Elafiti Islands and was a favourite with the Dubrovnik aristocracy, who built houses here. Most ferries dock in…

  • Koločep

    Koločep

    Elafiti Islands

    The nearest of the Elafitis to Dubrovnik, this sweet island is inhabited by a mere 163 people and is covered in centuries-old pine forests, olive groves…

  • Ɖorđić-Mayneri Park

    Ɖorđić-Mayneri Park

    Elafiti Islands

    A cool retreat on a sunny day, this gorgeous little park was laid out in the late 19th-century by the great-granddaughter of Dubrovnik's last rector. The…

